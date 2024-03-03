Advertisement

Agartala: An 82-year bed-ridden woman was found living with the body of her deceased son in an Agartala house for eight days, Police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Shivnagar area of the city. Kalyani Sur Chowdhury had been living with her 54-year-old son Sudhir after her daughter-in-law left the house following a dispute three years ago. Police officials from the Maharaganj Bazar outpost were made aware of this situation when Chowdhury's neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from the house.

Subsequently, the police broke into the house in the presence of a district magistrate and found a man's body lying on a bed. The elderly woman, who had been living in another room of the house, was paralysed and sent for treatment to a nearby health facility.

As for the deceased man, Sudhir, police reportedly found several empty bottles of alcohol lying around in his room. No injury marks were found on his body and police officials suspect that the man had become mentally unstable after his marriage fell apart and may have died from excessive consumption of alcohol. A probe into the matter has now been initiated.

With inputs from PTI.

