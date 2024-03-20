×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Two Minors Held For Throwing Water Balloons For 'Fun' On Passersby In Delhi's Vasant Kunj

The Delhi Police has apprehended two youths throwing water balloons at passersby while riding an SUV in southwest Delhi.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two Minors Held For Throwing Water Balloons For 'Fun' On Passersby In Delhi's Vasant Kunj
Two Minors Held For Throwing Water Balloons For 'Fun' On Passersby In Delhi's Vasant Kunj | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi The Delhi Police has apprehended two youths throwing water balloons at passersby while riding an SUV in southwest Delhi, officials on Wednesday said.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media platforms and police held the boys, both minors, after taking cognisance of the video.

Advertisement

Investigators said that the boys -- both from business families -- did the act for "fun". Both are are classmates in the same school, they said.

The video purportedly shows two youths, both Delhi residents, throwing water balloons at passersby from the open sunroof of an SUV in the Vasant Kunj area. In the video, both of them can be seen holding a bucket full of balloons, which they threw on passersby.

Advertisement

Police said the video was being recorded by another person -- who was was known to the two accused -- from another car following the SUV carrying the two youths. The duo also direct water balloons at the person recording the car, the video showed.

"Taking cognisance into the matter, legal action has been initiated and two juveniles have been apprehended in this regard," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

Advertisement

The officer further clarified that the SUV was not driven by any minor. "We are investigating whether they were involved in this act to make any social media reels," the DCP added. 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Modi Putin Zelenskyy

PM Modi invited

a few seconds ago
DRUGS

Interpol Red Notice

2 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

4 minutes ago
Posing As Bank Official Jharkhand's Jamtara Man Dupes Delhi Based Man, Arrested

Posing As Bank Official J

5 minutes ago
Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win

Patil meets Virat Kohli

6 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Birthday

7 minutes ago
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Resumes Biking

9 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's strongest XI

9 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha BTS Video

10 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI Governor meets FM

12 minutes ago
Satellites

US spying Russia

15 minutes ago
israel hamas

Battle Tanks

15 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

Bank credit growth

16 minutes ago
Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

16 minutes ago
2nd Sub Juniors nationals file photo

Jr National Championship

18 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

22 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

23 minutes ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education7 hours ago

  4. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo