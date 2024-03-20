Two Minors Held For Throwing Water Balloons For 'Fun' On Passersby In Delhi's Vasant Kunj | Image: Representative

Advertisement

New Delhi The Delhi Police has apprehended two youths throwing water balloons at passersby while riding an SUV in southwest Delhi, officials on Wednesday said.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media platforms and police held the boys, both minors, after taking cognisance of the video.

Advertisement

Investigators said that the boys -- both from business families -- did the act for "fun". Both are are classmates in the same school, they said.

The video purportedly shows two youths, both Delhi residents, throwing water balloons at passersby from the open sunroof of an SUV in the Vasant Kunj area. In the video, both of them can be seen holding a bucket full of balloons, which they threw on passersby.

Advertisement

Police said the video was being recorded by another person -- who was was known to the two accused -- from another car following the SUV carrying the two youths. The duo also direct water balloons at the person recording the car, the video showed.

"Taking cognisance into the matter, legal action has been initiated and two juveniles have been apprehended in this regard," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

Advertisement

The officer further clarified that the SUV was not driven by any minor. "We are investigating whether they were involved in this act to make any social media reels," the DCP added.