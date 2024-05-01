Advertisement

Two employees of the Madhya Pradesh tribal welfare department were nabbed on Tuesday by Lokayukta Police when they were accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a hostel superintendent for releasing the scholarship amount of ST students in Shivpuri, an official said.

The two accused are identified as RS Parihar, Shivpuri district coordinator (tribal welfare), and clerk Awdhesh Sharma.

"They had demanded 20 per cent commission for releasing the scholarship of ST students amounting to Rs 4 lakh from the ST hostel superintendent," Lokayukta Inspector Kavindra Singh Chouhan said.

The duo was nabbed from the premises of the district collectorate while they were accepting Rs 80,000, he said.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, he added.