English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 16th, 2021 at 18:45 IST

Two suspected Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Assam

Two suspected Bangladeshi nationals staying without valid documents in Dhubri were arrested on Thursday, a police officer said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Two suspected Bangladeshi nationals staying without valid documents in Dhubri were arrested on Thursday, a police officer said.

Acting on specific information, a police team visited a house in Aironjungla area and found Mokbul Sheikh and his 18-year old son Basir staying there without necessary documents, Dhubri Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav told reporters.

''During interrogation, the father and son claimed that they had come from Nepal where they worked in a brick kiln. The father also stated that he had worked in different places of India and Nepal as a labourer for the last 25 years", the SP said. The police officer claimed that the duo hailed from Kothalbari village in Kurirgram district of Bangladesh.

A case has been registered against them, the SP said. 

Advertisement

Published September 16th, 2021 at 18:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

17 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

5 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI off to a cautious start

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Rural consumption growing faster than urban consumption: NITI Aayog CEO

    Economy News12 minutes ago

  3. Power Minister Finalises Funding Mechanism for Round-the-Clock Renewable

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  5. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo