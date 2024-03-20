×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Two Teenagers In Bilaspur Detained For Raping 5-Year-Old Girl

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times by two teenage boys living in her neighbourhood in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bilaspur: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times by two teenage boys living in her neighbourhood in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Wednesday.

The minor boys, both aged 15 years, were detained on Tuesday evening based on a complaint of the victim's mother, said Gopal Satpathi, Station House Officer (SHO), Koni police station.

As per the complaint, the two accused sexually assaulted the girl multiple times in the last one month after luring her with chocolates and snacks, he said.

The victim and the accused resided in the same neighbourhood, the officer said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the duo under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said.

The boys were detained on charges of rape and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which sent them to remand home, Satpathi said.

A three-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and later killed allegedly by a teenage boy in Bilaspur district on Sunday. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

