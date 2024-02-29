Updated February 29th, 2024 at 21:50 IST
U'khand: Minor Girl Working as Domestic Help Allegedly Found Hanging at Employer's House in Dehradun
A minor girl, employed as a domestic help, was found hanging in the bathroom of Employer's house in Dehradun's Race Course Road area, said a police official.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Dehradun: The body of a minor girl, who was reportedly working as a domestic help, was shockingly found hanging in a house in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun. It is being said that the body was found hanging in the house located in the Race Course road area. The police have shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem.
The postmortem report of the girl is being awaited. However, the Dehradun police have initiated a legal action into the matter.
Advertisement
Confirming the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Ajay Singh stated, "The minor girl who was employed as a domestic help in a house here was found hanging in the bathroom of the house where she was working.”
The police official said that CCTV footage was retrieved and a probe has been launched after registering a case.
Advertisement
Further probe is underway.
Advertisement
Published February 29th, 2024 at 21:50 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.