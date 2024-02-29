Advertisement

Dehradun: The body of a minor girl, who was reportedly working as a domestic help, was shockingly found hanging in a house in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun. It is being said that the body was found hanging in the house located in the Race Course road area. The police have shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem.

The postmortem report of the girl is being awaited. However, the Dehradun police have initiated a legal action into the matter.

Confirming the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Ajay Singh stated, "The minor girl who was employed as a domestic help in a house here was found hanging in the bathroom of the house where she was working.”

The police official said that CCTV footage was retrieved and a probe has been launched after registering a case.

Further probe is underway.

