Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 21:50 IST

U'khand: Minor Girl Working as Domestic Help Allegedly Found Hanging at Employer's House in Dehradun

A minor girl, employed as a domestic help, was found hanging in the bathroom of Employer's house in Dehradun's Race Course Road area, said a police official.

Abhishek Tiwari
Minor girl found Hanging
Minor girl found hanging at a house in Dehradun | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Dehradun: The body of a minor girl, who was reportedly working as a domestic help, was shockingly found hanging in a house in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun. It is being said that the body was found hanging in the house located in the Race Course road area. The police have shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem.

The postmortem report of the girl is being awaited. However, the Dehradun police have initiated a legal action into the matter.

Advertisement

Confirming the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Ajay Singh stated, "The minor girl who was employed as a domestic help in a house here was found hanging in the bathroom of the house where she was working.”

The police official said that CCTV footage was retrieved and a probe has been launched after registering a case.

Advertisement

Further probe is underway.
 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 21:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

7 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

7 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

9 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

9 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

9 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

9 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

9 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

21 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

21 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

21 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

21 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tata's semiconductor units gamechanger for NE economy: Assam CM

    Business News19 minutes ago

  2. New Pak PM to be Elected on Sunday; PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif Frontrunner

    World26 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 RCB vs DC Live Score: Mandhana hits a fifty for RCB

    Sports 31 minutes ago

  4. India Voices 'Grave Concern' About Situation in Palestine

    World31 minutes ago

  5. GDP at 8.4%: Prudent policies, tax reforms help India's growth

    Economy News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo