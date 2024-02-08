English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

Unknown Vehicle Mows Down Woman, 2-Year-Old Infant in Delhi

A police official identified the deceased as Seema and her 2-year-old son Daksh, both residents of Delhi's Madipur.

Abhishek Tiwari
Accident
A woman and her 2-year-old son were mowed down by a vehicle in Delhi. | Image:Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman and her 2-year-old infant were mowed down by a four-wheeler in West Delhi. After the incident, the offending vehicle fled the spot. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Punjabi Bagh police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Delhi), Vichitra Veer identified the deceased as Seema and her 2-year-old son Daksh, both residents of Madipur. Their bodies were shifted to a mortuary. It was being said that during the incident, another person identified as Prashant Srivastava, a resident of Nangloi, got severely injured and is under treatment at the hospital.

Briefing about the incident, the DCP stated, “A PCR call was received at Punjabi Bagh police station at around 6.45 pm on January 8, regarding the road traffic accident. The police immediately reached the spot near metro pillar no 158, near Madipur Metro station on Rohtak Road and found that one motorcycle was found lying on the spot.”

Meanwhile, three MLCs from Maharaja Agrasen Hospital were received by the police. The MLCs were of Seema and Daksh, both declared dead and Prashant Srivastava, who was under treatment at the hospital.

A police team reached the hospital and the statement of Prashant was recorded. A case under relevant sections was registered and investigation was initiated.

The police official said that the offending vehicle and owner has been identified and efforts are being made to arrest the accused.
 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

