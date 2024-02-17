Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

UP: 15 Arrested for Allegedly Planning Use of Unfair Means in Constable Recruitment Exam

Police and local administration across the state of Uttar Pradesh are on alert due to the constable recruitment exam being held on Saturday and Sunday.

Digital Desk
Several people have been arrested across UP for attempting to cheat during a constable recruitment exam.
Several people have been arrested across UP for attempting to cheat during a constable recruitment exam. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

ETAH/BALLIA, UTTAR PRADESH: UP authorities, on Saturday, arrested 15 people for allegedly planning the use of unfair means in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board Exam for recruitment of constables. the accused were arrested by a surveillance team of the Kotwali police station and subsequently questioned. The authorities have, thus far, refused to comment on the method that the group of people were planning to use for the exam. 

In another case in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, a man named Saleem Ansari was arrested for allegedly soliciting bribes from individuals looking to take the exam which he promised they would pass. Upon his arrest, Ballia police also seized Rs 8.99 lakh which Ansari had allegedly taken from different individuals appearing in the constable recruitment exam. 

Advertisement

Police and local administration across the state are on alert due to the exam being held on Saturday and Sunday.

District Magistrate (DM) Prem Ranjan Singh said, "Senior administrative officials along with the local police are taking all measures to successfully conduct the police recruitment exam and ensure that no unfair means are used."

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.  

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

5 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

5 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

5 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

5 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

5 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

5 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

5 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

5 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

7 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

a day ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

a day ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rakul, Jackky Jet Off To Goa With Family For Their Destination Wedding

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  2. Divya Shares Exciting Details About Her House Wedding With Apurva

    Entertainment37 minutes ago

  3. 15 Arrested for Attempted Cheating in UP Constable Recruitment Exam

    India News40 minutes ago

  4. Rs 5,143 crore FY23 PSU loss in ‘queen of hills’ indicate revival need

    Economy News41 minutes ago

  5. Pune Police Responds to Viral Video of Dangerous Bike Stunt

    Infoan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo