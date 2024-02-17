Several people have been arrested across UP for attempting to cheat during a constable recruitment exam. | Image: ANI

ETAH/BALLIA, UTTAR PRADESH: UP authorities, on Saturday, arrested 15 people for allegedly planning the use of unfair means in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board Exam for recruitment of constables. the accused were arrested by a surveillance team of the Kotwali police station and subsequently questioned. The authorities have, thus far, refused to comment on the method that the group of people were planning to use for the exam.

In another case in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, a man named Saleem Ansari was arrested for allegedly soliciting bribes from individuals looking to take the exam which he promised they would pass. Upon his arrest, Ballia police also seized Rs 8.99 lakh which Ansari had allegedly taken from different individuals appearing in the constable recruitment exam.

Police and local administration across the state are on alert due to the exam being held on Saturday and Sunday.

District Magistrate (DM) Prem Ranjan Singh said, "Senior administrative officials along with the local police are taking all measures to successfully conduct the police recruitment exam and ensure that no unfair means are used."

With inputs from PTI.