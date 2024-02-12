Advertisement

ETAH, UTTAR PRADESH: A seven-year-old girl's body was recovered from a mustard field in UP's Etah on Sunday, a day after the girl was reported missing from her home. As per the information given by the girl's family at the Kotwali Dehat Police Station, the girl had gone to play with her friends in the afternoon hours on Saturday. When she did not return, her family lodged a complaint at the nearby police station at around 20:30. Once the missing persons' complaint was lodged, police used a dog squad to track down the girl to a mustard field near the village where she had been residing with her family.

The girl's body has now been sent for post-mortem examination and the senior superintendent at the station, Rajesh Kumar Singh, said prima facie, that her death appeared to have been the result of strangulation. Her family, however, has also claimed that the girl was raped before she was killed.

