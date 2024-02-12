English
Updated February 11th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

UP: 7-Year-Old Girl's Body Found in Mustard Field, Family Alleges Rape Before Murder

According to the local police authorities, prima facie, the UP girl was strangulated to death. Her body has now been sent for post-mortem examination.

Digital Desk
A minor girl was found dead in a mustard field outside a UP village.
A minor girl was found dead in a mustard field outside a UP village. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
ETAH, UTTAR PRADESH: A seven-year-old girl's body was recovered from a mustard field in UP's Etah on Sunday, a day after the girl was reported missing from her home. As per the information given by the girl's family at the Kotwali Dehat Police Station, the girl had gone to play with her friends in the afternoon hours on Saturday. When she did not return, her family lodged a complaint at the nearby police station at around 20:30. Once the missing persons' complaint was lodged, police used a dog squad to track down the girl to a mustard field near the village where she had been residing with her family.

The girl's body has now been sent for post-mortem examination and the senior superintendent at the station, Rajesh Kumar Singh, said prima facie, that her death appeared to have been the result of strangulation. Her family, however, has also claimed that the girl was raped before she was killed.     

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

