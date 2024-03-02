UP Board cancels recognition of the college in Agra from where 2 question papers of 12th examination were leaked on WhatsApp | Image: PTI

Agra: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has cancelled the recognition of the college in Agra from where two question papers of the intermediate were leaked on WhatsApp on Thursday. The significant decision was taken after the UP Board meeting that took place on Friday. According to the authorities, the recognition of Shri Atar Singh Inter College Rajauli situated in Agra from where the question papers of Intermediate Mathematics and Biology were sent on a WhatsApp group soon after the examination started on Thursday.

Not only this, the UP Board has also sent a strong message to the schools and colleges to ensure that the confidentiality of question papers is not violated by any school.

Agra Police Arrested 2 Accused

Following the decision, a notice was issued by the board regarding de-recognition of the college in Agra. It has been mentioned in the notice that the decision was taken due to the incident of distribution of question papers via a WhatsApp group during the examination.

The notice also clearly states that if any other school breaches the confidentiality of question papers in the future, their recognition will also be terminated.

The board has also informed that the centre administrator Rajendra Singh and one other person have been arrested in the paper leak incident. Additionally, the static magistrate is being interrogated.

The police are making efforts to arrest the other accused.

