Ghaziabad: A 42-year-old man, apparently saddled with considerable debt, allegedly killed his wife and son before attempting to kill himself in Ghaziabad's Mahindra enclave on Thursday. The bodies of Amar Deep Sharma's wife Sonu Sharma and their 11-year-old son Vinayak were found in the family home. Police officials said that the pair were killed with a sharp-edged weapon that they are yet to recover.

A note was found at the spot in which Amar Deep Sharma apologised for killing his wife and son. Singh himself survived his suicide attempt though he was injured in the process and later sent to a hospital. Upon being questioned, he confessed his crime to police officials.

Preliminary investigation of the case indicates that Sharma was depressed due to his debts. A probe has been initiated and the search for the murder weapon is ongoing.

With inputs from PTI.