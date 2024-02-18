Updated September 24th, 2021 at 22:11 IST
UP: Man gets life term in rape case
A POCSO court in Shamli district on Friday awarded life term to a man for raping a 15-year-old girl.
The court of Judge Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Sikander.
According to the prosecution, the girl was raped in November 2019, after which the convict threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.
