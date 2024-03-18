×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 22:32 IST

UP Man Kills Wife Over Delay In Lunch, Commits Suicide

A man allegedly killed his wife using a sharp weapon after an argument over delay in serving him lunch and then committed suicide.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP Man Kills Wife Over Delay In Lunch, Commits Suicide
UP Man Kills Wife Over Delay In Lunch, Commits Suicide | Image:pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sitapur (UP): A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his wife using a sharp weapon on Monday after an argument over delay in serving him lunch and then committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in this district, police said. The incident took place in Kotwalanpurwa village of Thangaon police station area, they said. The deceased have been identified as Prema Devi (28) and her husband Parasram, Thangaon police station SHO Hanumant Lal Tiwari said.

The angry husband first attacked and killed his wife with a sharp weapon and then, fearing that he would have to go to jail, committed suicide by hanging himself inside the house, the SHO said.

According to police, Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday afternoon and asked his wife for food. The lunch was not ready when Parasram reached home, police said.

Due to the delay in getting food, the husband got angry and an argument between the couple took place which escalated to such an extent that he killed his wife by repeatedly attacking her with a sharp weapon, police said.

Villagers said that after the incident, the accused husband locked himself in the room and committed suicide by hanging himself.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, police said. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 22:32 IST

