MAHARAGANJ, UTTAR PRADESH: A UP additional session court has sentenced a man to death in a decade-old double murder case, making this the second instance of a capital punishment sentence passed in the district. As per an FIR lodged in 2014, the convict Bajinath allegedly attacked the complainant Rajendra Kumar Chaudhary's daughter and son with a sharp edged weapon, killing both. The murder was reportedly committed as part of a two-decade old property dispute between Bajinath and the accused.

In his order, additional sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastav said, "The incident shocks the collective conscience of the community. Sympathy in any form would be misplaced and it would shake the confidence of the public in the administration of the criminal justice system." “It would be injustice to the society at large if any punishment other than capital punishment is awarded to the accused Baijnath.”

In addition to sentencing him to death, the court also levelled a fine of Rs 2.25 lakh against the accused.

With inputs from PTI.