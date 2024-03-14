Advertisement

Bulandshahr: A man who allegedl shot his neigbour over an argument was subsequently beaten to death by the victim's family in Bulandshahr's Dibai area, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night in the village of Chirori where an argument broke out between 40-year-old Vinod and his 35-year-old neighbour Nem Singh while the pair were drinking.

At some point during this argument, Vinod shot his neighbour and then attempted to flee. However, he was unsuccesful in getting away as he was caught by the victim's family and thrashed.

Later, both Vinod and Nem Singh succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

The main accused who thrashed Vinod has been taken into custody and legal action is being taken.

With inputs from PTI.