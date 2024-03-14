×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

UP: Man Shoots Neighbour Before Being Beaten to Death By Victim's Family

A UP man shot his neighbour following an argument over drinks before being thrashed by the victim's family. Both men subsequently succumbed to their wounds.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representative image of poisoning death.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bulandshahr: A man who allegedl shot his neigbour over an argument was subsequently beaten to death by the victim's family in Bulandshahr's Dibai area, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night in the village of Chirori where an argument broke out between 40-year-old Vinod and his 35-year-old neighbour Nem Singh while the pair were drinking. 

At some point during this argument, Vinod shot his neighbour and then attempted to flee. However, he was unsuccesful in getting away as he was caught by the victim's family and thrashed. 

Advertisement

Later, both Vinod and Nem Singh succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital. 

The main accused who thrashed Vinod has been taken into custody and legal action is being taken.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.  

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BREAKING: Security Breach in Jammu Central Jail

Electoral Bonds

a few seconds ago
New York

NYCB annual report

a minute ago
Indian Railways Announces Holi Special Trains From Delhi

Holi Special trains

6 minutes ago
The symbol of United Nations displayed outside the Secretariat Building.

news

6 minutes ago
Viral Video Of Spider-Man Biryani Sparks Online Debate

Spider-Man Biryani

7 minutes ago
Startup Representative

Avg startup deal size

7 minutes ago
Para Shooting World Cup

Para Shooting World Cup

7 minutes ago
Representative image of poisoning death.

UP Man Shoots Neighbour

8 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant during IPL 2024 practice session

Rishabh Pant returns

11 minutes ago
Manmohan Samal

Odisha BJP Chief on Polls

11 minutes ago
Hockey Nationals

MP move to quarters

12 minutes ago
Harmanpreet Singh reacts after scoring a goal

Harmanpreet on Olympics

16 minutes ago
Starship

SpaceX

20 minutes ago
Three Instances Where Winning The Orange Cap And Purple Cap Turned Fatal

Orange Cap And Purple Cap

24 minutes ago
Rinku Singh during KKR practice

Rinku's generous nature

27 minutes ago
Paytm

NPCI on Paytm

27 minutes ago
Coaching institutes and JEE entrance: An Analysis

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

34 minutes ago
Government bonds

MicroStrategy bonds

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News5 hours ago

  3. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News6 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 6 hours ago

  5. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo