Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated May 9th, 2022 at 23:29 IST

UP officials don't respect orders, approaching against HC direction has become routine: SC

UP officials don't respect orders, approaching against HC direction has become routine: SC

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday said it has become a “routine” affair that Uttar Pradesh officials are approaching it against the Allahabad High Court orders and they do not “respect orders of the court”.

The observation was made by a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana when a counsel sought an urgent hearing of a plea of a senior IAS officer and Chief Executive Officer of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) against the issuance of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) by the Allahabad High Court in a contempt case related to a land acquisition matter.

The high court order had come as the officer could not appear before it in time.

The non-bailable warrants have been issued against a woman IAS officer for late appearance, a lawyer said.

“Let her appear. Let her understand,” the bench said, adding “You are an IAS officer, you know the rules... Every day we see that there is a breach of orders from the Allahabad High Court. This is a routine, every day one or the officer has to come and seek permission. What is this? You do not respect orders of the court.” PTI SJK SJK RKS RKS

Published May 9th, 2022 at 23:29 IST

