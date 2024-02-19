Updated February 19th, 2024 at 00:32 IST
UP Police Apprehends 244 For Adopting Unfair Means in Constable Recruitment Exam
The Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment exam was held on February 17 and 18.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police have apprehended as many as 244 people in the last three days for their alleged involvement in adopting or planning to adopt unfair means in the police constable recruitment exam. The UP police are in action after the allegations of practice of unfair means in the said examination was made.
As per a statement issued by the state police headquarters, the people were nabbed or detained by the police from February 15 to February 18.
Police are conducting a detailed probe
According to the police headquarters, these arrests and detentions were made both by district police and units of the Special Task Force (STF) with the help of local intelligence.
"The arrested or detained accused are being interrogated after registering an FIR against them. People and gangs involved in adopting unfair means (in exams) will be caught and strict action will be taken against them," Uttar Pradesh police chief Prashant Kumar said.
"Most of the arrests were made before the accused could execute their nefarious plans of disturbing the sanctity of the exam by adopting unfair means," he added.
