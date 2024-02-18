Updated February 18th, 2024 at 00:12 IST
UP Police Arrest 50-Year-Old for Allegedly Raping One-Year-Old Daughter
Upon receiving the information, a case was filed against the accused under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act
Lucknow: UP Police arrested a 50-year-old-man after he reportedly raped his one-year-old daughter on Saturday.
According to Police reports, the incident occurred in the Nanpara police station area, Bahraich, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla.
Upon receiving the information, a case was filed against the accused under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The accused is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation, reports added. The girl was initially taken to the district hospital for treatment. While her condition was stable, she was later referred to Lucknow for a thorough examination by paediatricians, informed Shukla.
