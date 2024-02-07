Two men, Nikhil Manjhi (32) and Sanjay Malik (35), residents of Nagariya Colony, lost their lives in a tragic incident in Amaria | Image: PTI/ Representational

Amriya: Two men, Nikhil Manjhi (32) and Sanjay Malik (35), residents of Nagariya Colony, lost their lives in a tragic incident in Amaria. According to reports, an unidentified vehicle collided with their motorcycle while they were heading to Bhikharipur village on Sunday.

Following the accident, the victims were pronounced dead. The bodies have now been sent for a postmortem examination.

Authorities are still investigating the unfortunate accident.