Updated January 29th, 2024 at 10:41 IST
UP: Two Dead in Amriya After Unidentified Vehicle Rams into Motorcycle
Nikhil Manjhi (32) and Sanjay Malik (35) lost their lives in Amaria when an unidentified vehicle collided with their motorcycle on the way to Bhikharipur.
Two men, Nikhil Manjhi (32) and Sanjay Malik (35), residents of Nagariya Colony, lost their lives in a tragic incident in Amaria | Image:PTI/ Representational
Amriya: Two men, Nikhil Manjhi (32) and Sanjay Malik (35), residents of Nagariya Colony, lost their lives in a tragic incident in Amaria. According to reports, an unidentified vehicle collided with their motorcycle while they were heading to Bhikharipur village on Sunday.
Following the accident, the victims were pronounced dead. The bodies have now been sent for a postmortem examination.
Authorities are still investigating the unfortunate accident.
