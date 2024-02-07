Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 10:41 IST

UP: Two Dead in Amriya After Unidentified Vehicle Rams into Motorcycle

Nikhil Manjhi (32) and Sanjay Malik (35) lost their lives in Amaria when an unidentified vehicle collided with their motorcycle on the way to Bhikharipur.

Digital Desk
Road accident
Two men, Nikhil Manjhi (32) and Sanjay Malik (35), residents of Nagariya Colony, lost their lives in a tragic incident in Amaria | Image:PTI/ Representational
Amriya: Two men, Nikhil Manjhi (32) and Sanjay Malik (35), residents of Nagariya Colony, lost their lives in a tragic incident in Amaria. According to reports, an unidentified vehicle collided with their motorcycle while they were heading to Bhikharipur village on Sunday.

Following the accident, the victims were pronounced dead. The bodies have now been sent for a postmortem examination.

Authorities are still investigating the unfortunate accident.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 10:41 IST

