English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 26th, 2021 at 18:11 IST

UP: Two get life terms for raping minor girl

A special POCSO court has sentenced two persons, including a woman staff of a nursing home, to life terms in a four-year-old rape case of a minor girl in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A special POCSO court has sentenced two persons, including a woman staff of a nursing home, to life terms in a four-year-old rape case of a minor girl in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

Special Judge Ram Dayal sentenced the main accused, Abhishek Sharma, and woman staff Soni of the nursing home who helped him in the crime.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on accused Sharma and Rs 50,000 on Soni while ordering the payment of half of the fine amount to the victim’s parents.

The rape case had been lodged by the victim’s maternal grandfather against the two at Izzat Nagar police station on September 22, 2017, accusing Sharma, a Model Town resident here, of luring the girl, a class 11 student, to the nursing home and with the help of its woman staff Soni and raping her.

The accused had also made a video and had been blackmailing the victim with it.

Prosecution counsel Suresh Sahu said after hearing the matter, the judge found the man and the woman guilty of the immoral act and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Advertisement

Published September 26th, 2021 at 18:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

13 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

13 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

13 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

13 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

13 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

14 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

14 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

14 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

14 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

20 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

20 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

21 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. For J&K's Development, We Are Focusing Majorly on...: PM Modi | LIVE

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. #MamataArrestsMedia: Join the Campaign for Justice

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. नहीं बच पाएगा शाहजहांशेख, HC ने दिया सरेंडर का आदेश, ममता सरकार को फटकार

    17 minutes ago

  4. Australian Scientists Developing Game-Changing 'Artificial Heart'

    World18 minutes ago

  5. Anup Soni Opens Up On Getting Typecasted After Quitting Crime Patrol

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo