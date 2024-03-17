Advertisement

Ghaziabad: A 40-year-old woman suffered severe burn injuries on Saturday after two motorcycle-borne men threw acid on her in the Nandgram area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. The woman was reportedly attacked by the two assailants near a gas agency on Saturday afternoon while she was returning home after buying ration from a shop in the Panchwati area.

The woman was rushed to a private hospital by police for treatment and from there, she was referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, ACP (Nandgram) Ravi Kumar Singh said. One of the two bike-borne accused has been arrested, he added.

Police said a case has now been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's son.

With inputs from PTI.