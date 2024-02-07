English
Upset with Their Wedding Being Called Off, UP Man kills Ex-Fiancee's Mother and Brother

The UP man's wedding was called off after the bride's father reportedly heard about some objectionable behaviour exhibited by the groom.

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
BAREILLY, UTTAR PRADESH: Not happy with his wedding being called off, an Uttar Pradesh man shot dead his ex-fiancee's family members, namely her mother and brother, police said on Saturday. The alleged killing took place on Friday night in the Izzatnagar police station area and police are presently on the lookout for the accused, Sanjeev Kumar of Asihabad. Kumar reportedly shot dead Meena (55) and her son Netrapal (21) on the Nainital highway, some 500 metres away from the Ahladpur police post. The bodies were later found by the roadside. 

After receiving information on the same, police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. According to the police report filed by the ex-fiancee's father Ram, he had initially fixed his daughter's wedding with the accused Sanjeev Kumar but later called off the whole affair when he received information about Kumar's wrong behaviour. Kumar was supposedly angered by this development, leading to the two murders that followed.  

Published January 27th, 2024 at 19:09 IST

