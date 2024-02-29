Advertisement

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Thursday felt the tremors of shock wave after two girls were allegedly found hanging from a tree in a village under Ghatampur Kotwali. The bodies of the girls were recovered hanging from a tree near a brick kiln situated in the village, which led to a chaotic situation in the area. The families of the victims have made sensational allegations claiming that the two girls were gang-raped by the contractor of the brick kiln, his son and his nephew.

On information, the local police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby mortuary for postmortem. The police said that the truth behind the allegations will come after the postmortem report will arrive.

Three accused have been arrested in the matter, says police official

A senior police official said that the family members of the girls have alleged that the minors were gang-raped a few days ago by Ramroop Nishad (48), who is the contractor of the brick kiln, his son Raju (18) and nephew Sanjay (19).

Allegedly, the accused also made obscene videos of the victims during the gang-rape and were blackmailing them by threatening to put the videos on social media.

Following the allegations, the police have apprehended all the three accused, reports new agency PTI. Further legal action is being taken under POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The families of the victims claimed that the accused had also made a video of the act to blackmail the girls, which forced them to take the extreme step on Wednesday.

According to a senior police official, the victims went missing on Wednesday and hours later in the evening, their bodies were found hanging from a tree, around 400 metres from the brick kiln. The three accused, residents of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested.

“We have recovered videos and photographs of the girls from the mobile phones of the accused which would be sent for forensic examinations,” the police officer added.

