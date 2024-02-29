English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Girls Found Hanging From Tree in Kanpur After Alleged Gangrape

Uttar Pradesh: Two girls found hanging from a tree in a Kanpur village. The families alleged gangrape by a brick kiln contractor, his son and nephew.

Abhishek Tiwari
Rape Case
Two girls found hanging from tree in Kanpur after alleged gang rape | Image:Representative/Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Thursday felt the tremors of shock wave after two girls were allegedly found hanging from a tree in a village under Ghatampur Kotwali. The bodies of the girls were recovered hanging from a tree near a brick kiln situated in the village, which led to a chaotic situation in the area. The families of the victims have made sensational allegations claiming that the two girls were gang-raped by the contractor of the brick kiln, his son and his nephew.

On information, the local police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby mortuary for postmortem. The police said that the truth behind the allegations will come after the postmortem report will arrive.

Advertisement

Three accused have been arrested in the matter, says police official

A senior police official said that the family members of the girls have alleged that the minors were gang-raped a few days ago by Ramroop Nishad (48), who is the contractor of the brick kiln, his son Raju (18) and nephew Sanjay (19).

Advertisement

Allegedly, the accused also made obscene videos of the victims during the gang-rape and were blackmailing them by threatening to put the videos on social media.

Following the allegations, the police have apprehended all the three accused, reports new agency PTI. Further legal action is being taken under POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Advertisement

The families of the victims claimed that the accused had also made a video of the act to blackmail the girls, which forced them to take the extreme step on Wednesday.

According to a senior police official, the victims went missing on Wednesday and hours later in the evening, their bodies were found hanging from a tree, around 400 metres from the brick kiln. The three accused, residents of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested.

Advertisement

“We have recovered videos and photographs of the girls from the mobile phones of the accused which would be sent for forensic examinations,” the police officer added.
 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

4 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

6 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

6 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

6 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

6 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

18 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

18 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

18 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

18 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

18 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba banned for 4 years for doping

    Sports 2 minutes ago

  2. 20 Indians Trapped In Russia-Ukraine Warzone Send SOS

    World5 minutes ago

  3. Reliance signs JV agreement with Walt Disney

    Business News6 minutes ago

  4. India Q3 GDP grows at 8.4%, beats estimates

    Economy News7 minutes ago

  5. 'Just to penalise these 2 is not correct': 1983 WC-winner on Ishan, Iyer

    Sports 9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo