Updated October 6th, 2023 at 09:30 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Man along with three sons jailed for life in murder case

A court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday sentenced a man and his three sons to life imprisonment after convicting them in a five-year-old murder case.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP murder case
Representative (Image: PTI) | Image:self
A court here on Thursday sentenced a man and his three sons to life imprisonment after convicting them in a five-year-old murder case.

Additional district government council Niraj Kumar Malik told PTI that the court of Additional District Sessions Judge Shakir Hasan pronounced the sentence to Rajesh and his three sons Pradeep, Pankaj and Arvind after convicting them for the murder of Ajay Kumar.

The court also slapped the trio with a fine of Rs 40,000 each.

Malik said Ajay Kumar was shot dead by the accused over confrontation over using vv at Kinoni village in the district in November of 2018.

A murder case was registered against all four accused and the chargesheet was filed. 

Published October 6th, 2023 at 09:30 IST

