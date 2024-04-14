Advertisement

A court here on Thursday sentenced a man and his three sons to life imprisonment after convicting them in a five-year-old murder case.

Additional district government council Niraj Kumar Malik told PTI that the court of Additional District Sessions Judge Shakir Hasan pronounced the sentence to Rajesh and his three sons Pradeep, Pankaj and Arvind after convicting them for the murder of Ajay Kumar.

The court also slapped the trio with a fine of Rs 40,000 each.

Malik said Ajay Kumar was shot dead by the accused over confrontation over using vv at Kinoni village in the district in November of 2018.

A murder case was registered against all four accused and the chargesheet was filed.