Updated March 13th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Man Sentenced to Death For Killing 4 Relatives After They Refused to Lend Rs 10 Lakh

The accused shot dead his uncle, aunt and two of his cousins in 2021 after they reportedly refused to lend him Rs 10 lakh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A UP man was sentenced to death for killing four of his relatives.
A UP man was sentenced to death for killing four of his relatives. | Image:PTI/ Representatives
  • 1 min read
Ghaziabad: The court of Additional District and Sessions judge Pawan Kumar, on Tuesday, convicted a man for killing four of his relatives in 2021 after they reportedly refused to lend him Rs 10 lakh. The man, identified as Ayyub, was sentenced to death for his crime, with the court also imposing a fine of Rs 80,000 on him. 

Narrating the events of the case that led to the sentencing, District Government Counsel (DGC) Rajesh Chand Sharma said that, on the intervening night of June 27 and 28, 2021, Ayub reached his uncle's house in Toli Mohalla of Loni.  

At this point, Ayub asked his uncle to lend him Rs 10 lakh. When his request for a loan was refused, Ayub reacted with anger and violence, shooting his uncle, his aunt and two of his cousins before fleeing from the spot. 

Fifteen witnesses were produced before the court and on Tuesday, the judge pronounced his judgement.

The copy of the order has been dispatched to Allahabad High Court for confirmation of the punishment, Sharma added.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

