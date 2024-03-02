Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 20:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Man Slits Wife's Throat With a Sickle in Fit of Rage, Kills Himself Using Same Weapon
According to a police official, the UP couple had frequent arguments as the woman was not able to bear a child in eight years of marriage.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Bhadohi: A 31-year-old man allegedly slit his wife's throat before turning the weapon on himself in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, police informed on Saturday. According to Circle Officer (CO) Prabhat Rai, the incident, which took place in Dasyupur Deegh village on Saturday morning, played out right in front of the couple's seven-year-old niece.
According to the police official, Rajesh Nishad and Shanno Nishad, who had gotten married eight years ago, had frequent arguments as Shanno had not been able to bear a child.
Advertisement
It was after one such argument that Shano had gone to her elder sister Sudha's house. On Friday, Rajesh followed her to the house and the couple had another argument on Saturday morning.
It was during this argument that Rajesh, in a fit of rage, cut his wife's throat using a sickle right in front of her elder sister's seven-year-old daughter.
Advertisement
Minutes later, he cut his own throat using the same tool.
The weapon used in the incident has been recovered from the spot and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the CO said.
Advertisement
With inputs from PTI.
Advertisement
Published March 2nd, 2024 at 20:59 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WPL 2024 Highlights: MI thrashes RCB by 7 wicketsSports 11 minutes ago
Adani to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Madhya PradeshBusiness News14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.