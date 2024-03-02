Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 20:59 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Man Slits Wife's Throat With a Sickle in Fit of Rage, Kills Himself Using Same Weapon

According to a police official, the UP couple had frequent arguments as the woman was not able to bear a child in eight years of marriage.

A UP man slit his wife's throat before killing himself.
A UP man slit his wife's throat before killing himself. | Image:PTI/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bhadohi: A 31-year-old man allegedly slit his wife's throat before turning the weapon on himself in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, police informed on Saturday. According to Circle Officer (CO) Prabhat Rai, the incident, which took place in Dasyupur Deegh village on Saturday morning, played out right in front of the couple's seven-year-old niece. 

According to the police official, Rajesh Nishad and Shanno Nishad, who had gotten married eight years ago, had frequent arguments as Shanno had not been able to bear a child. 

Advertisement

It was after one such argument that Shano had gone to her elder sister Sudha's house. On Friday, Rajesh followed her to the house and the couple had another argument on Saturday morning. 

It was during this argument that Rajesh, in a fit of rage, cut his wife's throat using a sickle right in front of her elder sister's seven-year-old daughter. 

Advertisement

Minutes later, he cut his own throat using the same tool.  

The weapon used in the incident has been recovered from the spot and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the CO said.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 20:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

5 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

5 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

5 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

5 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

5 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

6 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

6 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Haryana Man Killed Minor Niece After Raping Her

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 Highlights: MI thrashes RCB by 7 wickets

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Black Dominated Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  4. Adani to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe to Reopen on March 8, Says CEO

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo