Bhadohi: A 31-year-old man allegedly slit his wife's throat before turning the weapon on himself in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, police informed on Saturday. According to Circle Officer (CO) Prabhat Rai, the incident, which took place in Dasyupur Deegh village on Saturday morning, played out right in front of the couple's seven-year-old niece.

According to the police official, Rajesh Nishad and Shanno Nishad, who had gotten married eight years ago, had frequent arguments as Shanno had not been able to bear a child.

It was after one such argument that Shano had gone to her elder sister Sudha's house. On Friday, Rajesh followed her to the house and the couple had another argument on Saturday morning.

It was during this argument that Rajesh, in a fit of rage, cut his wife's throat using a sickle right in front of her elder sister's seven-year-old daughter.

Minutes later, he cut his own throat using the same tool.

The weapon used in the incident has been recovered from the spot and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the CO said.

With inputs from PTI.