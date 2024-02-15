Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 00:47 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Massive Explosion Occurs at Event in Bundelkhand, 2 Dead

The incident took place during the two-day event organised by the Tourism Department in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district on Wednesday.

Digital Desk
Blast in Bundelkhand
Massive explosion occurs at the 'Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav' venue in Uttar Pradesh | Image:X/ Video Screen Grab
Chitrakoot: At least two people reportedly died after a massive explosion took place at the Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav venue, leaving one other person seriously injured at the spot. The incident took place during the two-day event organised by the Tourism Department in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district on Wednesday leading to a chaotic situation at the site.

The incident occurred, when the Bundelkhand Pride Day was going on at Chitrakoot Inter College under the jurisdiction of the city Kotwali area. Following the incident, senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh police and the district administration rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to form a committee under the chairmanship of Additional Director General of Police to investigate the matter. He has also announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed in the incident and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

Two-day Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav was being organised at Chitrakoot Inter College

Chitrakoot District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Anand said the incident took place during the two-day Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav being organised by the tourism department on the ground of Chitrakoot Inter College.

The fireworks display event was scheduled for Wednesday evening and the crackers were kept behind a stage, Anand said.

However, at around 3.15 pm, the firecrackers suddenly exploded and two people working nearby died on the spot and two others suffered serious burn injuries, he added.

The DM said the deceased and injured persons are yet to be identified. Both the injured have been sent to a hospital in nearby Prayagraj district. "The accident is being investigated in depth. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," the DM said.

Adityanath, in a post on X, said, "The loss of life in the accident in Chitrakoot district is extremely heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Additional Director General of Police and instructions have been given to investigate the matter." "Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to immediately provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured. Proper treatment of all the injured will be done free of cost…, " he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "The explosion at the Bundelkhand Mahotsav is very sad. My condolences..The BJP government, taking moral responsibility, should give a compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased." 

 

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 00:47 IST

