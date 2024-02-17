Advertisement

Greater Noida: A terrifying video from Greater Noida has surfaced, wherein a speeding car was captured hitting a man riding a scooter leading to his death on the spot. In the CCTV camera footage, it can be seen that after the car hit the scooter, the man riding it bounced in the air to several metres before succumbing to his injuries on the spot.

It was seen in the video that the victim, who was wearing a helmet, was flung into the air before falling to the ground after the head-on collision with the car, which led him with fatal injuries.

Advertisement

Police are trying to trace the accused car driver

The incident is claimed to have happened in the Ecotech forest area of Greater Noida a few days ago. During the incident not many vehicles were seen on the road.

Advertisement

On the information, the local police team immediately reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of a nearby hospital. The deceased has been identified as Pawan.

A case under relevant sections was registered by the police on the complaint given by the family of the deceased and further legal action has been initiated.

Advertisement

The police are making efforts to trace the accused car driver.

