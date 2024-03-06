Advertisement

UP Police Recruitment Paper Leak Case: In a major crack in the UP paper leak case, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) team nabbed 6 members of a gang involved in leaking the paper of the second shift of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam.

According to the police sources, the 6 members of the gang who were caught by the STF had allegedly leaked the paper of the second shift of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Examination, which was held in February 2024.

Advertisement

Police are interrogating the accused

A police official identified the accused Deep alias Deepak, Bittu, Praveen, Rohit alias Lalit, Naveen Kumar and Sahil, all residents of UP’s Meerut district.

Advertisement

It is being claimed that the police also recovered several important documents from the house of accused Deepu Deepak, which were kept hidden in a two-wheeler. The arrests were made after a series of raids conducted by the police.

The police have claimed that several important documents and truth have surfaced during the interrogation with the accused.

Advertisement

Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday had removed Renuka Mishra as the chairperson of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board after the allegations of the question paper leak surfaced.

Advertisement

The government had also announced that a Special Task Force (STF) would probe the allegations.

More than 48 lakh candidates had participated to fill over 60,000 constable recruitment posts in Uttar Pradesh. However, the exam was canceled after the paper was leaked. The claim of the paper leak was dismissed by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

