×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Uttar Pradesh STF Nabs 6 in UP Police Recruitment Exam Paper Leak Case

UP STF team nabbed 6 members of a gang involved in leaking the paper of the second shift of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Paper leak
UP STF nabs 6 accused allegedly involved in UP Police Recruitment Exam paper leak case | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UP Police Recruitment Paper Leak Case: In a major crack in the UP paper leak case, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) team nabbed 6 members of a gang involved in leaking the paper of the second shift of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam.

According to the police sources, the 6 members of the gang who were caught by the STF had allegedly leaked the paper of the second shift of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Examination, which was held in February 2024.

Advertisement

Police are interrogating the accused

A police official identified the accused Deep alias Deepak, Bittu, Praveen, Rohit alias Lalit, Naveen Kumar and Sahil, all residents of UP’s Meerut district.

Advertisement

It is being claimed that the police also recovered several important documents from the house of accused Deepu Deepak, which were kept hidden in a two-wheeler. The arrests were made after a series of raids conducted by the police.

The police have claimed that several important documents and truth have surfaced during the interrogation with the accused.

Advertisement

Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday had removed Renuka Mishra as the chairperson of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board after the allegations of the question paper leak surfaced.

Advertisement

The government had also announced that a Special Task Force (STF) would probe the allegations.

More than 48 lakh candidates had participated to fill over 60,000 constable recruitment posts in Uttar Pradesh. However, the exam was canceled after the paper was leaked. The claim of the paper leak was dismissed by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

an hour ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

an hour ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

7 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

7 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

18 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

18 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

19 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

19 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian aviation industry witnessing resilient growth: ICRA

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Govt successfully kept inflation below 5%: Amit Shah

    Economy News10 minutes ago

  3. Team India takes up practice ahead of IND vs ENG

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  4. Now, Travel to Taj Mahal by Metro As PM Modi Launches Priority Corridor

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. DGCA Grants Air Operator's Certificate to New Airline Fly91

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo