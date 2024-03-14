Updated March 14th, 2024 at 12:40 IST
Uzbekistan Woman Found Dead at Bengaluru Hotel, Police Suspect Murder
Reported by: Digital Desk
Police have launched an investigation into the death. | Image:pexels
Bengaluru: In a distressing incident, a Uzbekistan national was found dead inside a hotel in Seshadripuram in Bengaluru, police said. The deceased woman has been identified as Zareen. She had checked into the hotel on March 5.
According to sources, the woman was smothered to death in her hotel room.
(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
Published March 14th, 2024 at 12:40 IST
