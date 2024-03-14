Police have launched an investigation into the death. | Image: pexels

Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a distressing incident, a Uzbekistan national was found dead inside a hotel in Seshadripuram in Bengaluru, police said. The deceased woman has been identified as Zareen. She had checked into the hotel on March 5.

According to sources, the woman was smothered to death in her hotel room.

Advertisement

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)

