Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, two masked-men barged into a pizza outlet and looted customers at gunpoint in Ghaziabad’s Loni Border area on Friday evening. They carried out the loot at around 7.30pm at a pizza shop situated in the number two colony of Indrapur which falls under the jurisdiction of Loni Border Police Station area.

The entire act was captured on CCTV and the video has gone viral on social media. In the visuals, the duo can be seen entering the fast-food point. One of them was wearing a helmet and carrying a revolver in his hand whereas another had covered his face with a cloth. He was seen checking the pockets of those present inside the outlet and collecting stuff from them.

Fortunately, the criminals did not attack or fire a bullet on anyone present inside the shop. The two then walked out silently.

As per reports, the criminals looted around Rs 30,000 from the shop owner and also took Rs 5,000 from two customers before fleeing the spot. The miscreants are currently absconding. Police arrived at the scene after receiving the information. More details are awaited.

