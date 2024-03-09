×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Video: Masked-men Loot Customers at Gunpoint at Pizza Shop in Ghaziabad

The entire act was captured on CCTV and the video has gone viral on social media.

Reported by: Digital Desk
pizza shot loot
Fortunately, the criminals did not attack or fire a bullet on anyone present inside the shop. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, two masked-men barged into a pizza outlet and looted customers at gunpoint in Ghaziabad’s Loni Border area on Friday evening. They carried out the loot at around 7.30pm at a pizza shop situated in the number two colony of Indrapur which falls under the jurisdiction of Loni Border Police Station area.

The entire act was captured on CCTV and the video has gone viral on social media. In the visuals, the duo can be seen entering the fast-food point. One of them was wearing a helmet and carrying a revolver in his hand whereas another had covered his face with a cloth. He was seen checking the pockets of those present inside the outlet and collecting stuff from them. 

Advertisement

Fortunately, the criminals did not attack or fire a bullet on anyone present inside the shop. The two then walked out silently. 

Advertisement

As per reports, the criminals looted around Rs 30,000 from the shop owner and also took Rs 5,000 from two customers before fleeing the spot. The miscreants are currently absconding. Police arrived at the scene after receiving the information. More details are awaited. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

14 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

16 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

18 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

18 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

19 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

19 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

19 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arjun Bijlani To Undergo Surgery After Complains Of Acute Stomach Pain

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Miss World: 28 साल पहले इसी इवेंट ने किया था अमिताभ बच्चन को कंगाल

    17 minutes ago

  3. ‘National Security Compromised for Mamata's Vote Bank’: Amit Shah

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi Unveils Statue of Renowned Ahom General at Hollongapar

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Union minister Amit Shah declares CAA Implementation before elections

    Videos20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo