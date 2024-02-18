Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Sep 21 (PTI) The Vigilance Directorate Tuesday arrested an official of the Odisha Construction Corporation Ltd (OCCL) on charges of amassing assets worth Rs 1.64 crore, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

House searches were conducted at three places in Sambalpur by the district vigilance division on Monday following a complaint that the senior manager of OCCL, Ranjan Dang, possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the directorate said in a release.

Advertisement

Dang is the senior manager in the Sambalpur unit of OCCL, a state-run public sector unit.

Movable and immovable properties worth Rs 227 crore were unearthed during the searches, it said.

Advertisement

Dang’s income, expenditure, and assets were calculated, and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.64 crore, constituting 166 per cent of his known sources of income, according to the statement.

A case was lodged under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and Dang was arrested, it said. PTI HMB MM MM