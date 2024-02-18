Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 07:08 IST
Vigilance arrests OCCL official in DA case
Vigilance arrests OCCL official in DA case
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Bhubaneswar, Sep 21 (PTI) The Vigilance Directorate Tuesday arrested an official of the Odisha Construction Corporation Ltd (OCCL) on charges of amassing assets worth Rs 1.64 crore, disproportionate to his known sources of income.
House searches were conducted at three places in Sambalpur by the district vigilance division on Monday following a complaint that the senior manager of OCCL, Ranjan Dang, possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the directorate said in a release.
Advertisement
Dang is the senior manager in the Sambalpur unit of OCCL, a state-run public sector unit.
Movable and immovable properties worth Rs 227 crore were unearthed during the searches, it said.
Advertisement
Dang’s income, expenditure, and assets were calculated, and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.64 crore, constituting 166 per cent of his known sources of income, according to the statement.
A case was lodged under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and Dang was arrested, it said. PTI HMB MM MM
Advertisement
Published September 22nd, 2021 at 07:08 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Ronaldo’s amazing achievements you might not haveWeb Stories16 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.