Updated March 24th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Viral Video Shows Biker Snatching Chain From Woman As She Makes Reels For Instagram in Indirapuram

A shocking video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Indirapuram area, where a bike-borne miscreant was captured snatching away chains from a woman.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Snatching caught on camera in Indirapuram
Snatching caught on camera in Indirapuram | Image:social media
Indirapuram Snatching Incident: A shocking video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Indirapuram area, where a bike-borne miscreant was captured snatching away two golden chains including a mangalsutra from the neck of a woman, while the victim was joyfully making reels for her Instagram account. The daylight snatching incident, which took place on the streets of Indirapuram area located in UP's Ghaziabad was recorded live by the camera person recording the videos for the woman. The video was later put on social media, which quickly went viral drawing a wave of responses from the social media users.

Indirapuram Police register FIR and initiate a probe

Reports suggest that after the incident, a complaint was filed by the victim at the local police station. Based on the video clip and the CCTV footage, the police are now trying to trace the accused.

In the 31-second long viral video, a woman can be seen posing in front of a camera as she reportedly was trying to make reels for her social media handle. It can be seen in the video that as she walks towards the camera, a bike-borne man suddenly moves towards her and before the woman could understand or react to his activity, the bike rider snatched her chains and fled, while the camera was on. The sudden incident left the woman and her cameraman shocked, who couldn't do anything apart from yelling at the fleeing biker.

The accused after snatching the chains very smoothly managed to flee the spot but the number of his bike was caught on the camera leaving a trail of the accused for the police.

As per information, a case has been reportedly registered by the police and a probe has been initiated. 
 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

