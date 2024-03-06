Advertisement

New Delhi: A viral video of a Fortuner car, with blue beacon light on the top, being driven recklessly with dangerous stunts on the Delhi roads at night is widely shared on social media. It is being said that the video of the dangerous stunts by the car was made in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area and was proudly posted on social media to garner social media followers.

In a 16 seconds viral video, it can be seen that a Fortuner car driver is driving the car with its gates opened. Not only this, he is driving the car in zigzag mode on the road at night dangerously.

Surprisingly, the car driver didn’t hesitate to keep driving the car dangerously, even in the presence of police personnel on the road near Najafgarh Road in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden.

Police are trying to trace the accused driver

However, the police took notice of the activity and seized the car used for the scary manoeuvres. Taking cognizance of the incident, the police also registered a case against the driver and initiated further legal action for endangering the lives of others.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Delhi), Vichitra Veer stated, “With sharp vigilance and swift action against reckless driving and dangerous stunts that jeopardize life along Najafgarh Road, Rajouri Garden, the dedicated team at Rajouri Garden police station has seized a Fortuner Car used for scary manoeuvres. Videos of these stunts were proudly posted on Instagram to garner social media followers, misguiding impressionable youth.”

After the video went viral, a complaint was lodged with the Rajouri Garden police station. The police team took cognizance of it and filed an FIR in connection with the case.

The DCP said, “A complaint by RWA Rajouri Garden was received at Rajouri Garden police station, highlighting reckless driving and stunts by certain vehicles. The police took cognizance of that and that led to the registration of an FIR.”

“Through meticulous investigation, the Instagram profile of the culprit was identified, showcasing the stunt videos. Despite attempts to conceal the vehicles' identities by removing number plates, diligent scrutiny of CCTV footage led to the identification and seizure of the Fortuner Car involved,” the police official said.

Police seizes Fortuner car for reckless driving on Delhi roads. Videos of dangerous stunts were also proudly posted on Instagram to garner social media followers, misguiding impressionable youth.#DelhiPolice #RajouriGarden #WestDelhi #CarStunt #FortunerCarStunt pic.twitter.com/11LIPoEuuW — Republic (@republic) March 6, 2024

DCP Veer added, “Such videos not only demonstrate the irresponsible behaviour of an individual but also cause heart-wrenching pain among the road accident victims and among the family members of road traffic accident victims.”

Further legal action into the matter are underway, with concerted efforts to apprehend the individual responsible for these dangerous stunts.



(With inputs from Aaquil Jameel)