New Delhi: A massive collision between two vehicles that took place in West Delhi has led to the death of one person and injuring the other one. The incident took place in the Kirti Nagar area, wherein during the incident, one of the speeding cars overturned after the collision on the road. The injured person was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday at 5.38 pm, near BCD Chowk in West Delhi. The deceased has been identified as Vansh Jolly, a resident of Mansarovar Garden, who reportedly died on the spot, while the injured has been identified as Rajesh Arora.

Police are analysing CCTV footage

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Delhi), Vichitra Veer stated, “An information was received at about 5.49 pm regarding a car hitting the divider and death caused due to accident.”

“The local police reached the spot and found that it was an accident between two cars. In one of those cars, one person namely Vansh Jolly was found dead in the driver seat,” DCP Veer said.

“In another car one person Rajesh Arora was found present, who was driving the car. The Crime team and Forensic team were called at the spot. The accident happened towards BCD Chowk,” the police official said.

Later, an FIR under relevant provisions of law was registered at Kirti Nagar police station and an investigation was initiated.

The police are inquiring about the incident based on the CCTV footage installed nearby the spot.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

