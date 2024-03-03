Advertisement

New Delhi: In an exemplary display of courage and professionalism as a cop, a woman police constable of Delhi Police nabbed two men with a pistol, including a naik in the Army, who were allegedly assaulting and threatening a lawyer in Southwest Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village area. Allegedly, the accused not only assaulted the lawyer but also rammed their vehicle into his car.

A senior police official stated that the accused were identified as Ravinder Singh (29) and Deepak (34), both residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera installed in the area.

Incident caught on CCTV camera

The incident reportedly took place on Friday night, when a man informed the police that he was involved in a road accident and was assaulted by two men.

The senior police official said, “A police team rushed to the spot in Hauz Khas village and found the caller, Karmnaya Singh (24), who is also a lawyer. Singh stated that he was coming from his office and as his car reached near the Jagannath temple, another vehicle overtook it and hit it.”

Two men came out of the car, assaulted him and fled towards Hauz Khas village, Singh told police.

Ravinder, the driver of the offending vehicle who was in an inebriated condition, even took out a gun and waved it in the air while fleeing, the officer said, adding that constable Vanarulati nabbed the accused.

Ravinder works at a restaurant in Agra, while Deepak is a naik in the Army, police said.

