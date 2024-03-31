×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 07:41 IST

Guest Professor Booked For Asking Sexual Favour in Exchange of Passing 3 Students in Exam

A copy of the complaint, lodged at Santiniketan police station on March 28 and recorded in the court of ACJM, Bolpur, was made available to PTI on Saturday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
500 Students Accuse Professor of Sexual Harassment at Hisar Collge
500 Students Accuse Professor of Sexual Harassment at Hisar Collge | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: Three female students of Visva Bharati have lodged an FIR against a guest professor alleging that he has asked for sexual favour in exchange for passing them in semester exams.

In the complaint, the three students of Persian, Urdu and Islamic Studies department alleged that the guest teacher concerned sent lewd messages on WhatsApp to them individually, and inappropriately touched them at times.

Advertisement

A Visva Bharati official told PTI if the three students approach the ICC (internal complaints committee) of the central university, “it will look into the charges and take appropriate action.” The said teacher had even promised to help them in the semester exams if the three girls agreed to his proposals, the students alleged.

A copy of the complaint, lodged at Santiniketan police station on March 28 and recorded in the court of ACJM, Bolpur, was made available to PTI on Saturday.

Advertisement

A police official said investigations are on.

The accused teacher denied the charges and said he was being framed.

Advertisement

“I have been teaching here so long. Never have such allegations levelled against me in the past,” he added.

Visva Bharati University Faculty Association spokesperson Sudipta Bhattacharya said proper inquiry should be conducted at the earliest into the allegations. 

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 07:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

Rachin Ravindra on CSK

8 minutes ago
HIMANTA

Himanta to AIUDF Chief

10 minutes ago
Europe

Europe likely to lower

12 minutes ago
Odisha gears up for possible heatwave

Heatwave in Odisha

29 minutes ago
Easter 2024

Easter 2024 Wishes

33 minutes ago
Aadujeevitham poster

Aadujeevitham BO Day 2

37 minutes ago
Steve Smith and Stuart Broad

Broad on LSG vs PBKS

39 minutes ago
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew

Crew Box Office Day 2

42 minutes ago
Lucknow International Airport Terminal 3 is to be operational with world-class facilities.

Lucknow Airport T 3

an hour ago
Delhi Traffic

Delhi Traffic Police

an hour ago
LSG Bowler Mayank Yadav Clocked Fastest Ball of The IPL 2024 Season

Pooran on Mayank Yadav

an hour ago
Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo Dead At 27

2 hours ago
Church Set on Fire in Pakistan Day After Good Friday

Church Set on Fire

2 hours ago
500 Students Accuse Professor of Sexual Harassment at Hisar Collge

Prof Booked Visva Bharati

2 hours ago
Indian Veteran Tennis Player Rohan Bopanna

Bopanna & Ebden win Miami

2 hours ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

2 hours ago
From navigating regulatory frameworks to embracing diversified investment vehicles and managing currency risks, this guide delineates essential steps, enabling investors to traverse the global investment landscape with confidence and prudence.

EC Seizes Rs 7.8cr Cash

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cong Leader Shravan Singh Rathore Joins BJP Ahead of LS Polls

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Is he India's NEXT CAPTAIN? 2011 World Cup-winning coach is impressed

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. 'No Food For 15 Days': Haryana Youth Forced to Join Russian Army

    India News15 hours ago

  4. 'To Share Grief': Husbands in Jail, Mrs Kejriwal And Mrs Soren Meet

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Maoist Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty On Head Arrested In Jharkhand

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo