CBI arrested 3 aides of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh for their alleged involvement in the attack on the ED officials in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali | Image: Republic

Sandeshkhali Incident Update: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested 3 associates of the accused and suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in the ongoing investigation in the case related to the attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali. The accused were reportedly arrested by the CBI on Monday evening and are now being interrogated to ascertain the facts pertaining to the case.

As per sources, one of the arrested accused includes the name of a Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia. The three accused arrested in the on-going investigation are allegedly associates of accused Shahajahan Sheikh, who was arrested earlier by the central probe agency.

Accused will be produced before the magistrate on Tuesday

Reports suggest that the arrests have been made after the interrogation of the accused and investigation carried out by the probe agency in the case.

The accused have been identified as Didar Baksh Molla, Faruk Akunji and Jiaudddin Molla, who is said to be the Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia Panchayat.

It is being said that the accused will be produced before the Magistrate on Tuesday.

Earlier, the CBI had summoned nine close aides and associates of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh to appear before the agency on Monday, officials said.

The agency suspects that these nine individuals were allegedly part of the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5 and instigated the crowd to target the team when they went to raid the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, they said.

Sheikh, whose role in the attack is under probe, is under the custody of the CBI till March 14. He was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29, after the Calcutta High Court’s clear instruction to arrest the accused immediately.

After the incident of attack on the ED officials in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali on January 5, the CBI took over the investigation in three cases related to the incident on January 5, when the ED officials were attacked by a big mob when they went to conduct search operation of the premises of Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with the agency's investigation into an alleged ration distribution scam case, in which a former minister of West Bengal has been arrested.

