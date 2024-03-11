×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

West Bengal: CBI Arrests 3 Aides of Shahjahan Sheikh Allegedly Involved in Attack on ED Officials

The CBI arrested 3 aides of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in the attack on the ED officials case in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan
CBI arrested 3 aides of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh for their alleged involvement in the attack on the ED officials in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sandeshkhali Incident Update: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested 3 associates of the accused and suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in the ongoing investigation in the case related to the attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali. The accused were reportedly arrested by the CBI on Monday evening and are now being interrogated to ascertain the facts pertaining to the case.

As per sources, one of the arrested accused includes the name of a Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia. The three accused arrested in the on-going investigation are allegedly associates of accused Shahajahan Sheikh, who was arrested earlier by the central probe agency.

Advertisement

Accused will be produced before the magistrate on Tuesday

Reports suggest that the arrests have been made after the interrogation of the accused and investigation carried out by the probe agency in the case.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Didar Baksh Molla, Faruk Akunji and Jiaudddin Molla, who is said to be the Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia Panchayat.

It is being said that the accused will be produced before the Magistrate on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Earlier, the CBI had summoned nine close aides and associates of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh to appear before the agency on Monday, officials said.

The agency suspects that these nine individuals were allegedly part of the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5 and instigated the crowd to target the team when they went to raid the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, they said.

Advertisement

Sheikh, whose role in the attack is under probe, is under the custody of the CBI till March 14. He was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29, after the Calcutta High Court’s clear instruction to arrest the accused immediately.

After the incident of attack on the ED officials in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali on January 5, the CBI took over the investigation in three cases related to the incident on January 5, when the ED officials were attacked by a big mob when they went to conduct search operation of the premises of Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with the agency's investigation into an alleged ration distribution scam case, in which a former minister of West Bengal has been arrested. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

31 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

40 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

an hour ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

an hour ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

an hour ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CAA Rules Notified, Security Beefed Up

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Congratulates DRDO For Agni-5 Missile Mission Divyastra

    India News22 minutes ago

  3. Elite, Young Sheldon: Popular Television Shows That Are Ending In 2024

    Galleries27 minutes ago

  4. Kamal Nath’s Son Nakul to Contest From Chhindwara: Reports

    Lok Sabha Elections28 minutes ago

  5. Kerala Becomes Second State After Bengal Which Says Won't Implement CAA

    India News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo