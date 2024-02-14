Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

West Bengal: Sandeshkhali Rape Incident Victim Discloses Shocking Ordeal

The victim woman accused the West Bengal police of allegedly asking to provide evidence to prove the rape allegations.

Abhishek Tiwari
Police
West Bengal Police representational image | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: Amid a massive protest in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali over the alleged rape with several women by absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates, a victim of the alleged atrocities against women on Wednesday revealed shocking details about the incident. Putting the West Bengal police in the dock, the woman accused them of allegedly asking to provide evidence to prove the rape allegations.

The ordeal by the victim has raised several questions on the state police and their functioning, which came under scanner after the incident surfaced from the area.

Women in Sandeshkhali have been agitating for the last few days citing alleged atrocities committed against them by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides.

Section 144 imposed in and around 500 metres of area in 7 gram panachayats, say officials

The victim stated that they were being asked to show medical report to prove rape. “We are being asked to show medical report to prove rape,” she said.

“How can the women of the village come forward and say they have been raped? I have not been raped but this was happened with other women,” she added.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in and around 500 metres of area in seven gram panchayats, including Sandeshkhali till February 19, as per reports.

Earlier, following the rape allegations against the TMC leaders, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started a massive protest against the Mamata Banerjee-led government and the state police. Meanwhile, on February 13, clashes broke out between police personnel and BJP supporters after efforts were made to defy prohibitory orders clamped in the vicinity of the SP's office in West Bengal's Basirhat prior to the agitation of the party over the sexual harassment allegations.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, along with the other workers of the party, were detained on Tuesday and were released late at night. The BJP leaders were detained by the police while they were on a sit-in protest outside the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in North 24 Parganas' Basirhat.

On the other hand, the West Bengal government has formed a 10-member team headed by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank woman officer to initiate a probe.

Earlier, a West Bengal Women's Commission team, led by chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay, visited the troubled spots in Sandeshkhali and spoke to women in the area who have alleged sexual harassment by the absconding TMC leader and his supporters.
 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

