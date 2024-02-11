Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 17:50 IST

West Bengal: TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh Ducks 2 ED Notices, Agency Summons Him Again

The ED has issued a third notice for interrogation to absconding Sheikh, who is absconding, since the January 5 attack on the ED officials in West Bengal.

Abhishek Tiwari
TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh
TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh summoned by the ED | Image:Social media/ Representational
Kolkata: TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh has been evading the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam. Following the evasion of ED’s two notices, the agency on February 9 issued a third notice to the absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader for interrogation. The accused is also allegedly the mastermind of the January 5 attack on the Enforcement Directorate officials and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

It is being said that the central probe agency has issued a third notice for interrogation to absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, who is absconding, since the January 5 attack on the ED officials in West Bengal’s North 24-Parganas district. The officials were attacked by a mob, while they were on their way to conduct raids at Shahjahan Sheikh’s residence.

Sheikh has allegedly ducked two ED summons

Sheikh has reportedly ducked two similar summons from the ED on January 29 and on February 5. Allegations are also against him for his links with some of the extremist groups.

As per information, on February 5, Shahjahan’s counsel had reached the ED office to handover a letter to the central agency officials seeking more time for him for his physical appearance in the case.

However, the agency officials refused to give more time to the absconding TMC leader.

In the past more than a month’s time period, Shahjahan Sheikh approached two different courts of West Bengal seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

A lookout notice has also been issued to Shahjaha Sheikh by the ED in anticipation that he might escape out of the country. It is being speculated that he might have crossed the border to enter Bangladesh, which is not very far away from his residence in Sandeshkhali.
 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 17:50 IST

