Updated February 6th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

West Bengal: Woman Tourist Allegedly Dragged Into Forest, Raped by 2 Men in Digha

Police sources said that the accused tied victim's male friend with a tree and thrashed him badly, until he fell unconscious.

Rape
Representative image | Image:Shutterstock
Kolkata: In a shocking incident that surfaced from West Bengal’s East Midnapore district, a 23-year-old woman tourist was allegedly beaten, dragged into a forest and raped by two men, while she along with her male friend, was searching for a hotel room to stay. It is being alleged that the accused tied her friend with a tree and even thrashed him badly. The incident, which took place in Digha of West Bengal, was immediately reported to the local police, following which both the accused were arrested.

The woman and her male friend hailed from the Mahisadal area of East Midnapore district.

Police sources said that the incident occurred at around 11 pm on February 3 when the woman, who was on a vacation with her male friend, was looking for a hotel. The accused approached them on the pretext of providing them an affordable hotel room.

Accused were arrested and were sent to 14 days judicial custody

The accused men asked them to get on their motorbikes citing that the hotel was far off. As the victim and her friend got on their bike, the accused drove them to a secluded place where the accused snatched their possessions, including wallets, mobile phones and ornaments.

Not only this, the accused allegedly dragged the woman into a forest and raped her. As per police, the accused also tied her friend to the tree and beat him up until he fell unconscious.

After the incident, the accused fled the spot. The victim, with the help of local residents, reached the nearest police station in Digha, and filed a complaint. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered and the two accused were arrested.

The accused were produced before the court and were sent to 14 days judicial custody.

A police official said, "A complaint was filed against the accused under sections 376, 379, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). At first sight, the two accused were arrested after the complaint was registered within four hours. They are believed to have been directly involved in the incident."

Meanwhile, the incident drew sharp criticism from the Opposition in the state. The BJP attacked the ruling Mamata Banerjee-government of the state for deteriorating law and order situation. 
 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

