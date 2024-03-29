×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 00:05 IST

Who Was Mukhtar Ansari? The Convicted Gangster From Uttar Pradesh

Convicted gangster Mukhtar Ansari died on Thursday night after suffering a cardiac arrest in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda prison.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Mukhtar Ansari Death
Convicted gangster Mukhtar Ansari died on Thursday night after suffering a cardiac arrest in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda prison. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Convicted gangster Mukhtar Ansari, died on March 28, 2024, in Banda Hospital. Mukhtar Ansari was 63. According to a statement issued by the Banda Medical College (BMC), where the convicted gangster was taken, he was brought in after he complained of vomiting and fell unconscious. 

Mukhtar Ansari Convicted For BJP MLA's Murder

Ansari, a convicted gangster in the BJP MLA Krishanand Rai murder case, was named in numerous criminal cases, including a recent conviction on March 13, 2024, in connection with a fake arm license case. Mukhtar Ansari was found guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act by the MP/MLA court of Special Judge Avnish Gautam. Mukhtar Ansari was also convicted in April 2023, and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai by an MP MLA court. 

Mukhtar Ansari's rivalry with Brijesh Singh

The convicted gangster Mukhtar Ansari's foray into politics began in 1995 when he entered the realm of student union politics at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). His political ascent saw him elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the first time in 1996.

Upon assuming office in the Legislative Assembly, Ansari found himself embroiled in a bitter rivalry with Brijesh Singh, a prominent figure in the Poorvanchal region. Tensions escalated in 2002 when Singh allegedly orchestrated an ambush on Ansari's convoy. The confrontation resulted in the loss of three of Ansari's associates, while Singh himself sustained critical injuries and was initially presumed dead.

Singh, however, was later found to be alive. The rivalry between the two leaders continued. Singh supported the election campaign of the BJP leader Krishnanand Rai, who defeated Mukhtar Ansari’s brother and five-time MLA Afzal Ansari from Mohammadabad in the 2002 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai was shot dead in public along with six aides while Ansari was lodged in jail in a riot case.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

