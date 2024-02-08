The woman's fiancé said that it was an attempt to harass her before their marriage. | Image: Shutterstock

Begusarai: A shocking incident unfolded in Bihar where a 25-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his wife and her relatives over using social media platform, Instagram. The incident took place at Khodabandpur area in Fafaut village of Bihar’s Begusarai.

The accused woman has been identified as Rani, who was obsessed with Instagram. According to sources, the woman, in her 20s, wanted to grow her account but her husband, Maheshwar Rai, a labourer by profession, used to object to it. The woman’s Instagram account already boasts of 10,000 followers and 500 reels.

Sources said that a heated argument broke out between the couple over her obsession with making Instagram reels. Police sources said that Rani has been detained while her relatives are on the run. Notably, the couple got married six years ago and have a five-year-old son. Rai, a native of Samastipur village, used to work in Kolkata, West Bengal.

On Sunday, Rai went to his in-laws house. When his brother Rudal called him, he didn’t respond, instead somebody else answered the call and a heated argument broke out between both of them. Suspecting something fishy, Rudal called his father Ram Pravesh who then rushed to Rani's home.

Pravesh claimed that some youths tried to take away his son’s body on the pretext of taking him to a hospital. However, he insisted they let the police come first, following which a police team arrived at the scene. Rai’s body was sent for post-mortem. An investigation into the matter was underway.

