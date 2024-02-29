Advertisement

New Delhi: The 32-year-old woman claimed to be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, who was missing since February 24, was found suspiciously dead inside a play school located in Delhi’s Narela area. Her dead body was recovered from the school by the police and was shifted to a mortuary for postmortem. The Narela police station team of Outer North Delhi claimed that during preliminary inquiry it surfaced that the BJP worker was strangled to death with a dupatta, which was found wrapped around her neck, when dead body was recovered.

A senior police official said that the woman identified as Versha (32), was a resident of Swantantra Nagar in Narela. A missing report was filed by her father named Vijay Kumar at the Narela police station, following which a search was initiated.

Reportedly in his statement, Vijay Kumar has stated that Versha had left home on February 23 on her scooty and was last seen with her business partner, Sohan Lal, with whom she had started a play school namely ‘Tiny Dream Berry Playschool’ at Ghonda Road.

Police have registered a murder case and initiated a probe

As per the father of the deceased, an unknown person had received the call, when he called his daughter Versha on February 24. That unknown person, who claimed to be in Harshana in Sonipat near a railway track, informed that a man was attempting to die by suicide on the tracks.

To confirm his claims, the person even video called Vijay Kumar, during which the man allegedly attempting to die by suicide was identified as Sohan. Following the incident, Vijay Kumar immediately reached Harshana, where he couldn't find Sohan Lal.

The police searched the playschool but didn't find anything. However, they couldn't enter the office on the ground floor as it was locked.

The police traced Sohan's last location to Barauta in Haryana by tracking his mobile phone. However, neither Sohan nor Versha could be found.

In this situation, Vijay Kumar went to the playschool on Wednesday (February 28) and requested the landlord to open the shutter of the school. Afterwards, he noticed Versha's body behind the main desk, following which he informed the police.

Her dupatta was found to be wrapped around her neck. Police said that prima facie it appears that Versha was strangled.

Meanwhile, upon checking Sohan's whereabouts with GRP Sonipat, police learnt that an unidentified body was found on the railway tracks there on February 25. The body is suspected to be of Sohan Lal.

It is now suspected that Sohan died by suicide after killing Versha.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged in the matter, and further investigation is on, police said.

