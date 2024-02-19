Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

Woman Police Inspector Manhandled During a Raid at Gambling Den in Odisha

Police said that Soren along with three of her staff was on patrolling duty on Sunday night when the incident happened.

Digital Desk
Police said that about 20 people were detained over the incident. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a woman cop who had gone to raid a gambling den in Odisha's Balasore district had to face alleged manhandling. She was even locked up by miscreants.
The woman police officer has been identified as Champabati Soren, the Inspector in-Charge (IIC) of Talsari Marine police station.

Police said that Soren along with three of her staff was on patrolling duty on Sunday night. After receiving a tip-off about a gambling session, a police team raided a house in Udaipur village. Thereafter, some local people gathered and started manhandling them.

It was alleged that the woman cop along with her staff were locked up in a room, the police said. They were finally rescued by a police team from Bhograi police station and Chandaneswar outpost.

According to sources, they were locked up after an argument broke out between the IIC and the locals. Police said that about 20 people were detained over the incident. An investigation into the matter is underway.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

