Updated February 12th, 2024 at 00:14 IST

Youth Brutally Killed in West Delhi, Police Nabs 2

The deceased was identified as Alok (18), a resident of Raghubir Nagar, Delhi, while the accused also belonged to the same area.

Digital Desk
New Delhi: A 18-year-old youth was brutally killed in Woodland Park located in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden police station area. On information the local police team along with senior police officials reached the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary for post-mortem after conducting inspection of the spot.

The deceased was identified as Alok (18), a resident of Raghubir Nagar, Delhi. During physical inspection it was found that he had a wound in his chest and back.

Police making efforts to recover the weapon used in the crime

Accordingly a case under relevant sections was registered at Rajouri Garden police station and investigation was taken up and two accused involved in the killing of the youth were apprehended.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Delhi) stated, “On February 10, a PCR call was received at Rajouri Garden police station that a person was lying unconscious in Woodland Park. The PCR van and local police reached the spot and found that it was an incident of homicide.”

“On the information, senior police officials along with the Crime and Forensic teams also reached the spot,” the police official said.

Based on the circumstances, a case of murder was registered by the police and investigation was initiated. The post-mortem of the body indicated a firearm injury to the deceased.

“Some local young persons were called for questioning. Based on the inquiry and local intelligence, the name of Saurav Chopra, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, came in the light as a prime suspect,” the DCP said.

The police official further added that the suspect was apprehended by conducting a raid immediately.

On sustained questioning, he admitted his involvement in this incident along with his associate Pratham (18), also a resident of Raghubir Nagar, who was also identified and apprehended.

The police are interrogating the accused to ascertain the motive behind the murder and efforts are being made to recover the firearm.
 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 00:14 IST

