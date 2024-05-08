Advertisement

Potato fries are one of the most famous snacks of India. But Avocado fries, a unique twist on the beloved snack, gained attention on Instagram, showcasing a healthier alternative to traditional potato fries. Despite avocados' popularity, this viral recipe hasn't convinced everyone.

The food vlogger @ketosnackz shared a video on instagram, in which she mix avocado with egg and parmesan cheese to make a mash of sorts. He shapes it into long fingers and arranges them on a baking tray. He bakes them for 10-15 minutes at 450 degrees F. He says that this simple method will yield "crispy, delicious avocado fries". In the caption, he mentions that he paired them with a sriracha mayo dip.

Here's the viral video:

The video went viral and crossed over 65 million views so far. In the comments, people seemed rather divided about this concept. "Why are these comments so mean? These look super good!" another wrote, "Insane! Need to try these today!" a third user commented, "I just tried these wouldn't make them again."