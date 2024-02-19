Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 11:31 IST

Cross-Border Communication Clash Raises Concerns as Pakistan Installs Over 100 Towers Near Border

Officials informed that this act contravenes Article 45 of the International Telecommunication Union's constitution, which mandates adherence by all nations.

Gursimran Singh
Cross-Border Communication Clash Raises Concerns as Pakistan Installs Over 100 Towers Near Border
Cross-Border Communication Clash Raises Concerns as Pakistan Installs Over 100 Towers Near Border | Image:PTI/File
Jammu: In a blatant violation of the International Telecommunication Union's constitution, Pakistan has reportedly erected over 100 communication towers near the Jammu and Kashmir border, posing a threat to India's network ecosystem. This move by Pakistan is viewed as a strategic maneuver to facilitate terrorists and their supporters in utilising Pakistan's network for cross-border communication, evading scrutiny from Indian agencies.

Officials informed that this act contravenes Article 45 of the International Telecommunication Union's constitution, which mandates adherence by all nations. Article 45 stipulates that all stations must be established and operated in a manner that does not cause harmful interference to the radio services communications of other member states or recognised operating agencies, operating in accordance with the provisions of the Radio Regulations.

A Republic investigation revealed that the signals of two Pakistani operators, Jazz and Zong, are penetrating deep into Indian territory. Mobile signals from these operators are detectable over 17 kilometers from the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu. The primary concern is that any usage of the network on Pakistani signals goes unnoticed by the agencies, posing a significant security challenge. Pakistani telecom operators' signals are even available just 1.6 kilometers from the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming rally in Jammu.

Capt Anil Gour (Retd.), a Defense Expert, considers this a serious concern for the regional security scenario, highlighting how Pakistan is openly violating international norms by pushing their networks deep into Indian territory. He highlighted the need for proactive measures against this potential threat, stating, "This breach of norms is occurring every single second on the Pakistani side. We should be proactive to this threat as it can be a game-changer for Pakistan, which has failed till date to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir. This signal spillage can be used against us; anyone can use a Pakistani SIM dropped via drone and then communicate with Pakistani terror handlers without even coming under the radar of any agencies," he added.

A senior police official, acknowledging the threat, stated that when communication towers and network operators aren't under Indian control, it becomes challenging to monitor the situation. "This is concerning and is being taken seriously; so far, we haven't come across any such incident, but this doesn't mean that we are not working to counter this," he added.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 11:31 IST

