Cross-Border Smuggling Racket Unearthed in Punjab, 105 Kg Heroin Recovered
Punjab Police said it has unearthed a cross-border smuggling racket with the recovery of 105 kg heroin and arrest of two associates of a foreign-based smuggler
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Punjab Police said it has unearthed a cross-border smuggling racket with the recovery of 105 kg heroin and arrest of two associates of a foreign-based smuggler | Image: PTI/file
09:20 IST, October 27th 2024