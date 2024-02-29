Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 03:02 IST

Crowd Loots 27 Quintal Chickens For 4 Hours on NH in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

Around 27 quintals of live chickens were looted by crowd for 4 hours from a truck, which met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.

Abhishek Tiwari
Chickens looted in UP's Etawah
Around 27 quintal chickens looted in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah after road accident | Image:X/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Etawah: A mega loot of chickens, which reportedly continued for around 4 hours in the middle of the road, was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah. It is being said that the people, residing nearby and those passing by including women, looted around 27 quintals of live chickens from a truck met with an accident on a road, while many kept bursting in laughter as watched people looting chicken on busy road. 

Surprisingly, no one even tried to stop the crowd looting the chickens from a truck, near Sarai Bhupat village in Etawah, which reportedly comes under the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station area.

Advertisement

Truck carrying chicken had overturned on NH, says eyewitness

A long traffic jam occurred on the road as several passersby too parked their vehicles on the road to the chickens. The looted chickens were kept in cars, tied on motorbikes, carried away in hands and a few were even taken away by the milkmen in their empty milk tanks.

Advertisement

As per information, the incident took place after the tyre of a truck bursted on the National Highway-2 near Sarai Bhupat village. As the tyre busted the truck driver lost his control and the truck filled with around 27 quintals of chickens overturned on the NH.

As per reports, the people kept looting the chickens, while the driver of the truck was lying in an injured state after the incident. According to the driver, he was travelling with chickens to Agra from Kanpur. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 03:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

3 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

3 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

3 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

3 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

7 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

11 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

11 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

12 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Must-watch Action Adventure TV Series

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  2. Rakul Preet-Jackky Walk Hand-In-Hand As They Attend TBMAUJ Success Bash

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. West Bengal Minister Arup Biswas Summoned by ED in Money Laundering Case

    India News3 hours ago

  4. Emraan Hashmi Shares His Two Cents On The Long-run Nepotism Debate

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  5. House of Rat-Hole Miner Deployed in Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Razed

    India News3 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo