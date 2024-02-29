Advertisement

Etawah: A mega loot of chickens, which reportedly continued for around 4 hours in the middle of the road, was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah. It is being said that the people, residing nearby and those passing by including women, looted around 27 quintals of live chickens from a truck met with an accident on a road, while many kept bursting in laughter as watched people looting chicken on busy road.

Surprisingly, no one even tried to stop the crowd looting the chickens from a truck, near Sarai Bhupat village in Etawah, which reportedly comes under the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station area.

Truck carrying chicken had overturned on NH, says eyewitness

A long traffic jam occurred on the road as several passersby too parked their vehicles on the road to the chickens. The looted chickens were kept in cars, tied on motorbikes, carried away in hands and a few were even taken away by the milkmen in their empty milk tanks.

As per information, the incident took place after the tyre of a truck bursted on the National Highway-2 near Sarai Bhupat village. As the tyre busted the truck driver lost his control and the truck filled with around 27 quintals of chickens overturned on the NH.

As per reports, the people kept looting the chickens, while the driver of the truck was lying in an injured state after the incident. According to the driver, he was travelling with chickens to Agra from Kanpur.

